Gulf tensions persist after Iran-US naval exchanges

Shafaq News- Tehran

Naval clashes between Iranian and US forces in the Gulf have stopped, but the possibility of renewed fighting remains, a military source told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Friday.

The source claimed that Iranian naval forces responded to “the US hostile actions” targeting Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf, leading to a period of direct exchanges between the two sides.

Earlier today, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that intermittent clashes lasted for hours between Iranian forces and US warships in the Strait of Hormuz.