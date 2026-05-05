US pushes UN resolution on Hormuz as ship hit in strait

Shafaq News- Washington/ London

The United States plans to introduce a UN Security Council resolution to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on Tuesday, as a merchant vessel was reported struck by an unidentified projectile in the waterway.

Rubio stated that the draft resolution, co-developed with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, calls on Iran to halt attacks in the strait, refrain from laying naval mines or imposing transit fees, and disclose the number and locations of any mines for international removal efforts.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated earlier that it maintains concentrated capabilities in the strait to provide a defensive umbrella for naval forces and safeguard commercial shipping.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving a notification of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that a cargo vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile. The environmental impact was not immediately known, and ship operators were advised to report any suspicious activity pending investigation.

CNN reported, citing an Israeli source, that Israel is coordinating with the United States amid escalating tensions in the strait, raising concerns over the stability of the ceasefire with Iran.

Iran has imposed near-total restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for more than two months, allowing primarily its own vessels to pass, while the United States last month imposed similar measures on ships departing Iranian ports.

Washington has repeatedly stated it will not end the war without an agreement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran maintains its program is for peaceful purposes.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks