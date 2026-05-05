Israel signals push to resume strikes on Iran as tensions rise

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has conveyed to Washington that its security and military leadership wants to resume attacks on Iran, Israeli sources indicated on Tuesday.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster, the sources said Israeli officials view ongoing negotiations with Tehran as ineffective and are seeking to use the current escalation in the Gulf to relaunch strikes.

The sources indicated that Israeli and US military officials developed a new target bank in April, with most of the identified sites linked to Iran’s crude oil infrastructure.

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad indicated that crude production has not declined during the war, adding that exports have remained “good and satisfactory,” while reconstruction of damaged facilities has been prioritized.

Earlier today, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters denied carrying out any recent missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates, rejecting Emirati defense reports as “baseless.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday indicated that Israeli pilots are prepared for potential new strikes, noting that Israel has acquired additional squadrons of F-35 and F-15 aircraft. “Our pilots can reach anywhere in Iranian airspace and are ready when required,” Netanyahu said.