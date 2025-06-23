UAE slams Israeli aid request over Iran war

Shafaq News/ Israel has requested financial assistance from Gulf and European countries to support its war against Iran, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed, revealed Monday.

In a post on X, Gargash criticized what he described as the “audacity” of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had approached the Gulf States along with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom seeking contributions to fund Israel’s military campaign, characterizing the request as emblematic of “moral bankruptcy.”

بلغت وقاحة وزير المالية الإسرائيلي سموتريش حدّ الدعوة لتمويل خليجي (وألماني وفرنسي وبريطاني) لحرب إسرائيل على إيران. دول الخليج أدانت الهجوم ودعت للحل الدبلوماسي حرصًا على استقرار المنطقة وشعوبها.مثل هذا الطرح ليس إلا إفلاسًا أخلاقيًا من متطرف لا يدرك عواقب التصعيد. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 23, 2025

Condemning the ongoing hostilities, Gargash pushed for a diplomatic solution, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding regional stability and protecting civilian lives.

Despite normalizing ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords in September 2020, the United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, calling them a ‘’violation of international law.’’

Beyond formal diplomacy, Abu Dhabi and Tehran maintain significant economic and demographic connections, with trade between the UAE and Iran reaching about $6.23 billion in 2024.