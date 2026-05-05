UAE: Air defenses intercept Iranian missiles and drones

UAE: Air defenses intercept Iranian missiles and drones
2026-05-05T14:55:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday claimed that its air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran in a renewed attack, a day after the country reported multiple strikes.

The UAE Defense Ministry said loud sounds heard in several areas were the result of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

It had reported two attacks on May 4, including four cruise missiles in the first and a second wave involving 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones, which left three people injured. Abu Dhabi condemned the attacks, affirming its right to respond, while the Gulf Cooperation Council described them as a “dangerous escalation.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that both the United States and the UAE risk being drawn deeper into conflict as talks advance through Pakistani mediation. “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.” State-linked Tasnim News Agency, citing an unidentified Iranian military source, also said all UAE interests would become targets if Abu Dhabi took what it described as “irrational” action.

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