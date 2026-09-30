Shafaq News- Middle East

Unknown projectiles struck three tankers in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

According to UKMTO, a crude oil tanker was hit on its port side, an inbound tanker was struck in a second incident, and another tanker was hit in a third. No casualty or damage assessments were provided.

Meanwhile, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said clashes occur daily in the Strait and that Iranian forces target vessels attempting to cross without coordination. He did not clarify whether the three UKMTO incidents were Iranian attacks.

“We are still at war, and under these circumstances anything is possible.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received US feedback through Qatari mediators on Tuesday regarding a seven-day plan under which Tehran says the Strait could reopen if its conditions are met, Reuters reported, citing an official. US President Donald Trump had publicly rejected the proposal before Qatar conveyed Washington’s feedback.