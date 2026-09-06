Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran plans to impose a new maritime restriction zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday, warning that vessels entering the area could face sanctions.

In a televised interview, Rezaei explained that the new restricted area would extend from the US naval blockade line toward loading ports in “the Persian Gulf” and the Gulf of Oman. He also rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Hormuz remained open as “a big lie.”

Iranian forces are tracking US vessels attempting to pass through the maritime gateway without authorization and could target them, Rezaei said, adding that before the closure, more than 100 vessels passed through the waterway, carrying more than 100 million tons of goods. He estimated that only seven or eight vessels at most were now using the corridor, mainly to transport essential goods to Iran.

Regarding Iran's economy, Rezaei dismissed concerns that the blockade could lead to shortages severe enough to cause famine. The government had prepared for such conditions for some time and held sufficient stocks of food and other essential goods, he said, while Iran was also continuing to sell oil and receive the proceeds.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), meanwhile, reported that shipping activity in the Gulf and around Hormuz had remained stable in recent days.

JMIC Advisory Note Update 094Released by UKMTO on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information CentreClick here to view the full advisory note ⤵️https://t.co/kZChxXqhoe#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/INOZPtbujG — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) September 6, 2026

The agency found no confirmed disruptions affecting the safety of navigation over the previous 72 hours, noting that it had neither observed nor received reports of such incidents. UKMTO nevertheless recorded continued Iranian interference with vessels, describing the activity as an effort to demonstrate control over the strategic waterway.