Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

An Israeli airstrike on a civilian vehicle in western Gaza City killed two Palestinians, including a girl, and wounded six others on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

The attack targeted the vehicle near Hamid Junction, with most of the wounded reportedly children. A second vehicle came under fire near the Telecommunications Junction in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing one person and injuring several others.

اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف طيران الاحتلال محيط مفترق الاتصالات غربي مدينة غزة، واستشهاد فلسطيني وإصابة عدد آخر. pic.twitter.com/AutH8vlXXF — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 6, 2026

Elsewhere in the enclave, Israeli gunfire injured a six-year-old girl east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and two Palestinians at Qatar Camp, east of Hamad City in northern Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media. Military vehicles and quadcopter drones also opened fire toward homes and tents in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods and west of Bir Al-Naja in northern Gaza. Artillery shelling was reported in eastern Al-Tuffah.

#صور | الطفلة وفاء يوسف عكيلة التي استشهدت برفقة والدها جراء استهداف الاحتلال لمركبة قرب مفترق حميد بحي النصر غرب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/XtITLB4uGP — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 6, 2026

Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded 1,344 deaths and 4,481 injuries since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire, raising the overall toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,651 people killed and 174,592 wounded, including women and children.

West Bank Raids

Palestinian outlets reported Israeli raids across the West Bank, with troops using tear gas in Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, and entering Kobar, Al-Zababdeh south of Jenin, Rujeib east of Nablus, and Beit Fajjar south of Bethlehem.

قوات الاحتلال تقتحم قرية المغير شمال شرق رام الله pic.twitter.com/GAPh8vQRiD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 6, 2026

Troops fired a stun grenade toward worshippers inside Beit Fajjar’s Grand Mosque, setting part of the carpet ablaze. A search was also carried out near Beita, south of Nablus, after a vehicle reportedly fled a checkpoint, before soldiers later entered a house in Ein Rujan.

In Hajja, east of Qalqilya, an attack by settlers accompanied by Israeli troops killed one Palestinian and injured several others, Palestinian media said.

رئيس مجلس قروي حجة: شهيد وعدد من الجرحى جراء هجوم المستوطنين على القرية شرق قلقيلية بحماية قوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/yDuBbn2PIV — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 6, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, including 1,458 attributed to the Israeli military. At least 1,168 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained.