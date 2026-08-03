Israel wounds Gaza student as West Bank operations continue

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Sixth-grade student Khaled Al-Ashram was wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on a school west of Gaza City on Monday, Gaza's Education Ministry said, condemning the shooting as a direct attack on children and educational institutions and calling for urgent international action to protect students and schools.

Gaza

The ministry said Al-Ashram was attending lessons at Al-Sawafir School when a bullet pierced his hand and lodged in his wrist as he sat at his desk holding a pen. It described the shooting as a "compound crime" against children's right to life and education.

Israeli gunfire also injured two children and several other Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, while quadcopter drones dropped explosives over northwestern Rafah, local media reported.

Videos circulating on Palestinian platforms showed the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City, where the victims' blood stained the ground, alongside funeral processions and a mother carrying the body of her son after he was killed in an Israeli attack in northern Gaza.

Palestinians are preparing on Tuesday to bury the remains of 112 members of two families after their bodies were recovered from a massacre in which 308 relatives were reportedly killed, with local media describing the procession as one of the largest funeral ceremonies since the war began.

Read more: Gaza: 2,270+ families entirely killed

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,250 deaths and 4,110 injuries, along with 804 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,375 killed and 174,220 injured.

Meanwhile, the ministry warned that shortages of medicines and medical supplies continue to deepen, with cancer and blood disease drugs topping the list of unavailable treatments at 61%. Overall drug shortages reached 47%, while shortages of medical consumables stood at 58% and laboratory testing materials at 85%, raising the risk of a near-complete disruption of essential diagnostic and treatment services.

West Bank

Across the occupied West Bank, local media reported Israeli raids, arrests, demolitions, and new demolition notices as troops stormed several communities, detained Palestinians during incursions and at checkpoints, and arrested several young men accused of attempting to reach Jerusalem. Military bulldozers demolished agricultural facilities east of Nablus, while authorities distributed stop-work and demolition notices for homes and structures in the Al-Khalil (Hebron) area and Sebastia. Around 40 businesses along the eastern Jenin bypass road also began clearing their premises after receiving demolition notices linked to a plan to isolate villages east of the city.

Settlers erected new outposts near Ramallah and Al-Khalil, continued expanding the Beiteron settlement in the northern Jordan Valley, chased and attacked Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah, and released livestock onto Palestinian property east of Yatta.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 1,819 violations in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,177 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023.