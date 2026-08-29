Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

An Israeli strike hit a medicine storage facility at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah on Saturday, wounding three people and causing damage, Palestinian media reported, as Israeli attacks and raids continued across Gaza and the West Bank.

The aircraft struck behind the hospital’s maternity department, prompting its director to urge international intervention to protect Gaza’s health facilities. On Aug. 1, another attack destroyed two of the hospital’s four medicine warehouses, severely damaged the other two and a nearby outpatient building, and wiped out supplies amid widespread shortages, Gaza’s Health Ministry said at the time.

#شاهد| اللحظات الأولى عقب قصف الاحتلال مخزنًا للأدوية في مستشفى شهداء الأقصى بمدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/FnnMkd9Nq8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 29, 2026

The Israeli army stated that the strike targeted a Hamas commander allegedly hiding inside the hospital complex and planning “attacks against Israeli civilians” and troops. It accused the group of using medical facilities for military purposes, noting that Gaza health authorities had been warned on Aug. 27 against such activity. Hamas has not commented on the allegations.

🎯STRUCK: A Hamas commander in the Deir al-Balah area who posed an immediate threat and planned to execute terror attacks aganist Israeli civilians and IDF troops.The terrorist who was struck was hiding within the compound of the Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital. This is another… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 29, 2026

Palestinian media also reported Saturday that an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian and wounded others on a motorcycle in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, while another attack on an electric bicycle near Al-Maliya roundabout wounded three people, one critically.

Israeli artillery shelled the area around Tamraz station north of Al-Bureij refugee camp, while demolitions, tank fire, and helicopter attacks were recorded across northern and eastern Gaza. Farther south, forces fired illumination flares and opened fire east and northeast of Khan Younis, with helicopters also targeting Rafah.

عاجل | طيران الاحتلال يقصف دراجة بمحيط مخبز اليازجي في حي تل الهوا، بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/hwXdFSXv5i — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 29, 2026

The Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,313 Palestinians killed and 4,361 wounded, raising the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,449 people killed and 174,472 injured, including women and children.

West Bank Raids And Settler Attacks

In the West Bank, Palestinian media said four Palestinians were wounded by settler gunfire in Qusra, southeast of Nablus, where Israeli forces used tear gas and arrested six people. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also documented an assault on an ambulance attempting to reach the area.

Israeli forces shot two Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, during a raid on Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh and detained three people there and in nearby Beitunia. Raids and arrests also took place around Jenin, Jerusalem, Salfit, Nablus, Jericho, and Al-Mughayyir.

#فيديو| مستوطنون يطلقون النار ويحاصرون شبانًا داخل منازلهم تزامنًا مع إطلاق جنود الاحتلال قنابل الغاز، في بلدة قصرة جنوب شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/dptckz4bMx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 29, 2026

Settler attacks around Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Al-Khalil (Hebron) injured another Palestinian near Tuqu and two women in Silwad, while homes, vehicles, farmland, and crops were targeted in several communities.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, including 1,458 attributed to the Israeli military. At least 1,168 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the territory since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained.