Gaza Hospital staff among five hurt in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

At least five Palestinians, including medical workers at Kamal Adwan Hospital, were wounded in Israeli drone and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, local media reported.

An Israeli drone dropped an explosive device inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, while attacks also hit Al-Bureij, Khan Younis, Gaza City, and Rafah.

عاجل | مسيرات الاحتلال تطلق الرصاص بكثافة تجاه منازل قرب "الخط الأصفر" شرق حي التفاح شرق مدينة غزة، تزامناً مع تقدم لآليات الاحتلال في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/xGpufsKxBA — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 10, 2026

The Israeli military claimed separately that it had killed two Hamas members in strikes carried out on July 8 and 9 in northern Gaza. It identified them as Khalil Jamal Khalil Manna, whom it described as a commander in Hamas’ military production unit, and Osama Walid Dib Muhareb, a platoon commander in the Nuseirat Battalion, alleging both posed a threat to its troops.

في غارتين في قطاع غزة: جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد في مقرّ الإنتاج وقائد فصيلة في كتيبة النصيرات التابعة لمنظمة حماس الإرهابية⭕️ هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع (الأربعاء) شمال قطاع غزة، وقضى على المخرب خليل جمال خليل مناع، قائد في مقرّ الإنتاج التابع للجناح العسكري… pic.twitter.com/E5AGJtDe0A — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 10, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, Israeli strikes have killed 1,094 Palestinians and injured 3,507 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry said, raising the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,120 dead and 173,615 wounded, including women and children.

The ministry condemned repeated attacks on healthcare facilities, confirming that two hospital staff members were wounded when a quadcopter dropped an explosive device inside the designated “green zone” at Kamal Adwan Hospital. Such attacks, it warned, endanger patients and staff, weaken Gaza’s health system, and require immediate UN and humanitarian protection for hospitals.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that 34 of the territory’s 38 hospitals have been destroyed since hostilities began, leaving only four operating at limited capacity amid severe shortages of medicine and equipment.

In the West Bank, local media noted that Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests across several areas. Police also arrested four Palestinians from the Naqab (Negev) over an alleged plot to attack Beersheba’s central bus station, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported eight injuries after settlers and security forces attacked residents in Asfi, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

#متابعة| مشاهد من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال لمنطقتي خلة الصوحة و جبل أبو ظهير في مدينة جنين. pic.twitter.com/19IrTHz8tE — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 10, 2026

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that at least 1,168 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, including 210 children. The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded more than 2,567 settler attacks since the start of 2026.