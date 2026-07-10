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Kirkuk court jails ex-land registry deputy over fraud

Kirkuk court jails ex-land registry deputy over fraud
2026-07-10T18:30:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced the former deputy director of Kirkuk’s Land Registry Directorate to two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting her of deliberately causing financial harm to public funds, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Friday.

The Second Panel of the Kirkuk Criminal Court ruled that the defendant exploited her position by altering a property’s registration number to facilitate its sale, despite the land belonging to the Kirkuk Municipality Directorate, noting that the verdict was based on the evidence and documentation presented during the trial, in accordance with Iraqi law.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep

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