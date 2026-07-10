Iraq needs ≈25M solar panels to ease power crisis

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq may require between 20 million and 25 million solar panels to add about 12 gigawatts of electricity to its national grid, energy specialists told Shafaq News, as the country seeks long-term solutions to a widening gap between electricity supply and demand.

Electricity demand during the summer exceeds 50,000 megawatts, while current generation remains below 25,000 megawatts, leaving a deficit that experts say cannot be addressed through conventional generation alone.

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Oil expert Kovand Shirwani said that Iraq's electricity crisis has deepened as demand continues to outpace production, with the country facing a generation shortfall of more than 50%. The problem extends beyond electricity production, with aging transmission and distribution networks requiring extensive modernization alongside investments in new generation capacity.

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Iraq receives more than 300 sunny days each year, making solar power one of the country's most viable renewable energy options. Shirwani estimated that a 1,000-megawatt solar plant could be built for between $700 million and $800 million, and constructing at least two such projects annually would gradually reduce the electricity deficit.

Member of Parliament Uday Al-Zamili, who serves on the parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, also described renewable energy as a strategic option for Iraq because of its favorable climate and abundant solar radiation. According to Al-Zamili, the country could also benefit economically by developing a domestic solar manufacturing industry using silica reserves in al-Anbar province, while encouraging households to install rooftop systems through government-backed financing and partnerships with certified companies.

Electrical engineer Ahmed Adnan estimated that installing between 20 million and 25 million solar panels nationwide could add roughly 12 gigawatts to Iraq's electricity grid, easing pressure during peak demand periods, which can reach about 56 gigawatts.

Basra alone already has around one million installed solar panels, helping reduce pressure on the local grid, while southern provinces and al-Anbar remain among the country's most suitable locations for large-scale solar projects because of their available land and high solar exposure.

Adnan cautioned, however, that expanding solar generation alone would not solve Iraq's electricity problems unless accompanied by “major investment in energy storage systems” and upgrades to transmission infrastructure.

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He projected that rebuilding Iraq's electricity sector would require between five and ten years of sustained investment, adding that renewable energy should form part of a broader strategy that also addresses grid modernization, storage capacity and the country's long-standing infrastructure challenges.

Iraq remains heavily reliant on electricity and gas imports from Iran, particularly during the summer. The challenge has intensified since Washington revoked a sanctions waiver that allowed Baghdad to continue purchasing Iranian energy.

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