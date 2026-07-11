IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz after vessel interception

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday closured of the Strait of Hormuz until further notice after intercepting a vessel it accused of violating its navigation directives.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed several vessels had attempted to transit the strategic waterway through what it described as "unapproved routes despite repeated warnings.” It said one vessel was intercepted after allegedly switching off its tracking system.

The IRGC blamed what it described as "illegal foreign intervention" for the incident and declared that no vessel would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz until "US interventions" in the region end.

The force also warned that any new military action against Iran in connection with the incident would trigger a "severe" response, threatening to target additional US and allied military bases across the region.

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