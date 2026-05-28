Iran says warning fire exchanged with “hostile vessels” Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

A warning fire had been exchanged with “hostile vessels” in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Army Air Defense Command and Control Center announced on Thursday, denying reports of explosions in the Bandar Abbas area.

Tasnim agency also quoted an Iranian military source as saying that an American drone had been intercepted near the southern city of Bushehr using an air defense missile.

Earlier in the day, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US air base identified as a “launch point” for a previous attack on Bandar Abbas airport, describing the operation as a serious escalation. It also warned that any further attack would face a “stronger and more decisive response.”