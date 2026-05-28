IRGC hits US air base following Bandar Abbas strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran targeted a US air base identified as a “launch point” for a previous attack on Bandar Abbas airport, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated on Thursday.

In a statement, the IRGC described the operation as a “serious escalation,” warning that any further attack would face a “stronger and more decisive response.” The base struck was not identified.

No statement was issued by the American administration regarding the Iranian claims.

Tasnim News Agency previously reported that US forces carried out the airport strike after the Iranian navy intercepted an American oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the agency, the tanker attempted to cross the strategic maritime gateway while its radar systems were disabled, before Iranian forces intervened and compelled it to halt and turn back.

The attack comes amid growing efforts by Washington and Tehran to secure a broader agreement that would restore navigation through the Strait and ease tensions following months of conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. US President Donald Trump, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the terms of a proposed agreement, cautioning that military action could resume if ongoing negotiations fail.

He also threatened to “blow up” Oman if it attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the waterway must remain open to all and under the control of no single party.

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