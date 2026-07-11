Bellingham double sends England into World Cup semi-finals

Shafaq News- Miami

England reached the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway at Miami Stadium, where Jude Bellingham scored twice to overturn Andreas Schjelderup’s opener.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face Argentina or Switzerland on July 15 for a place in the final.

Norway took the lead in the 36th minute when Schjelderup’s inswinging effort beat Jordan Pickford, rewarding a disciplined approach built around quick transitions and the movement of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth.

Bellingham equalized in first-half stoppage time, finishing England’s clearest opening before the break to register his fifth goal of the tournament.

Norway thought they had restored their advantage through Torbjorn Heggem in the 56th minute, but VAR disallowed the goal for a foul by Haaland during the buildup.

Neither side found a winner in regulation, sending the quarter-final into extra time after a demanding contest in Miami’s heat and humidity.

Bellingham struck again during the opening period of extra time, completing England’s comeback and giving his team the lead for the first time. England were later awarded a penalty in the 101st minute, but VAR overturned the decision, leaving Norway within one goal of forcing a shootout.

The Scandinavian side pushed forward late, but England protected the advantage to end Norway’s deepest World Cup run and secure their place in the last four.

Norway leave after victories over Ivory Coast and Brazil carried them into their first World Cup quarter-final, while England now await the winner of Argentina and Switzerland.