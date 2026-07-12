Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad dies at 74

Shafaq News- Doha (Updated at 10:20)

Qatar's Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the age of 74.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013. He took power from his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, in June 1995, and abdicated in 2013 in favor of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current emir. He held the title of Father Emir after stepping down.

Over his 18 years in power, Qatar moved from its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment in 1997 to an annual production capacity of 77 million tons by December 2010, built across 14 liquefaction trains at Ras Laffan, making it the world's largest LNG exporter, according to Qatari state energy data. Based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates, Qatar is now the wealthiest Arab country per capita and the fifth wealthiest worldwide, with GDP per capita projected at $112,312 in 2026 on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis.

Qatar's bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, awarded in 2010, was also submitted during his rule.

The Amiri Diwan said funeral and mourning arrangements will be announced in a subsequent statement.