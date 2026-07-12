Iraqi Kurdistan President mourns Qatar’s former Emir

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended his condolences to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the death of his father, former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Barzani hailed the late Emir as “a distinguished leader” whose contributions helped transform Doha and strengthen its regional and international standing. “His efforts and achievements will remain appreciated and respected.”

نتقدم بأحر التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى حضرة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، أمير دولة قطر، وإلى الأسرة الكريمة والشعب القطري الشقيق، بوفاة الأمير الوالد الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني.لقد كان الراحل شخصية قيادية بارزة أسهمت في نهضة دولة قطر وتعزيز دورها على المستويين الإقليمي… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 12, 2026

He also expressed solidarity with Qatar during the mourning period and prayed for God’s mercy upon the late Emir.

Earlier today, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the age of 74, while the government declared four days of national mourning.