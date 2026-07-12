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Explosions reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm

Explosions reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm
2026-07-12T16:42:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and near Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.

Iranian authorities did not immediately report casualties or damage.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier announced that it had completed three nights of operations against more than 300 Iranian targets to weaken Tehran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with missile and drone attacks on US and allied military and maritime targets across the Gulf.

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