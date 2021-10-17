President Barzani arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, returned today to Erbil after an official visit he paid to Qatar, during which he met the head of state and other senior officials.

The president is in the Gulf state to discuss bolstering ties, including investment opportunities, with the Gulf state.

Barzani met with Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Sunday morning and then went into a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the emir of Qatar, his highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha," President Barzani tweeted, "We held talks on strengthening and developing our bilateral relations, in addition to issues of common interest in Iraq and the Middle East."

"During their meeting, supporting and enhancing mutual cooperation was discussed, along with several topics of mutual interest," read a statement from the emir's office.

Barzani arrived in Doha on Saturday evening and met Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. They discussed “boosting the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Qatar, and highlighted investment opportunities for Qatari businesses in the Kurdistan Region and on to Iraq,” according to a statement from Barzani’s office.