President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met separately with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and the former PM Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber bin Mohammed bin Thani Al Thani.

At the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Barzani discussed ways to advance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar in various fields and expand cooperation horizons between the two sides were highlighted. Discussions also focused on the latest developments in the political process in Iraq and efforts to form the new cabinet of the Iraqi federal government, the security situation in Iraq, and the threats of ISIS.

The two sides stressed the mutual willingness to strengthen the areas of cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar and discussed Qatari investments and job opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides reaffirmed the necessity and importance of maintaining security and stability in the Middle East and agreed that all efforts should reduce tensions and resolve problems.

The relations of the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries and the countries of the region, the latest developments in Syria, the role of Qatar in the wider region, and the situation in Afghanistan were also highlighted.

Later, the Kurdish President met with the former Qatari PM, a Munich Security Conference body member.

Both sides discussed the meetings and activities at the Conference and their positive effects, in which leaders and senior officials addressed many important issues.

The Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani and the Qatari Official considered the Conference "an opportunity to find coordination between the Munich Security Conference and the research and thoughts institutions in the Kurdistan Region."

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.