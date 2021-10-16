Kurdistan’s President heads to Qatar in an official visit
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-16T14:03:52+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, headed today, Saturday, to the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit.
In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani headed this afternoon, Saturday, to Doha where he will meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and senior Qatari officials.
According to the statement, the President will discuss ways to strengthen the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Qatar, the situation in Iraq and the region in general, and other issues of common interests.