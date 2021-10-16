Kurdistan’s President heads to Qatar in an official visit

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-16T14:03:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, headed today, Saturday, to the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit. In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani headed this afternoon, Saturday, to Doha where he will meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and senior Qatari officials. According to the statement, the President will discuss ways to strengthen the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Qatar, the situation in Iraq and the region in general, and other issues of common interests.

related

Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Date: 2020-10-30 14:07:16

Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Date: 2021-10-03 09:39:46

Nechirvan Barzani extends Ramadan Greetings to Muslims worldwide

Date: 2021-04-12 20:05:27

President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-06 14:16:33

Kurdistan’s President to consolidate the Iraq-Kurdistan relations together with Armenia

Date: 2021-02-24 15:08:07

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03

Kurdistan’s President on Eid al-Fitr: to end the hatred and start working to resolving the differences

Date: 2021-05-12 17:59:46