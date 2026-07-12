Fresh Iranian missile barrage sparks Gulf-wide alerts

Shafaq News- Middle East

Missile and drone attacks linked to Iran set off air raid sirens and security alerts across several Gulf states and Jordan on Sunday as Tehran retaliated against a new wave of US strikes following its decision to reclose the Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan’s Armed Forces said three missiles launched from Iran landed inside the kingdom without causing casualties after air defenses intercepted several other projectiles. Omani state media also reported drone strikes on multiple sites in the northern Musandam Province.

القوات المسلحة: سقوط 3 صواريخ قادمة من إيران داخل المملكة دون وقوع إصاباتhttps://t.co/CMtYsAI6oq#بترا #الأردن pic.twitter.com/pdNRIzQeKH — Jordan News Agency (@Petranews) July 12, 2026

The Qatari Interior Ministry confirmed three injuries, including a child, caused by shrapnel from interception operations and said emergency response plans had been activated. In Bahrain, local media reported warning sirens after an explosion near Bahrain International Airport. The United Arab Emirates stated that missile threats remained outside its territory, while the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed that the security situation remained stable.

بيان وزارة الداخلية بشأن المستجدات الميدانية إثر الاعتداء الإيراني.#الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/XZDF4v2w9F — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) July 12, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) had announced strikes on about 140 Iranian military sites, including missile and drone facilities, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance positions. Operations carried out this week, it added, had hit more than 300 sites as part of efforts to reduce Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.

According to Iranian media, US airstrikes targeted multiple areas across southern and western Iran, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, Chabahar, Konarak, Bushehr province, Lorestan, and Khuzestan. No casualties had been recorded at the time of writing.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck the command-and-control center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, which it identified as a US-operated facility, using ballistic missiles. The Iranian Army separately claimed drone attacks on US military positions in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Both the IRGC and the Iranian Army warned that any further US military action would trigger a stronger response.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared that “the era of one-sided deals has ended,” while an Iranian Army spokesperson accused Washington of escalating the conflict in an effort to secure “an illegal maritime corridor” through the Strait of Hormuz.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained heavily restricted after Tehran ordered the strategic waterway closed. Tasnim News Agency said only 11 commercial vessels —eight oil tankers and three cargo ships— transited the passage over the previous 24 hours.