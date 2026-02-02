Jordan will not allow airspace use in any attack on Iran, FM says

Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan said on Monday it would not allow its territory or airspace to be used for any military action against Iran, amid US threats toward Tehran.

In a statement, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi –in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi– stressed that the Kingdom would confront any attempt to violate its airspace or “turn it into a battlefield.”

Amman, Safadi added, rejects any breach of state sovereignty and supports diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, including dialogue on Iran’s nuclear file.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent weeks, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly warning of possible military action unless Iran agrees to negotiate limits on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and halts support to regional allies, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and Iraq’s armed factions.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have warned that any attack would trigger a war that spans the Middle East, prompting regional states such as Turkiye and Saudi Arabia to intensify diplomatic contacts to prevent escalation.

