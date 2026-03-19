PMF fires back at Saudi FM over remarks on Iraq role

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Thursday sharply rebuked comments by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the group’s role in Iraq, describing his remarks as detached from reality and based on “packaged reports.”

In a statement, the PMF dismissed the minister’s characterization of the force as Iranian-backed, insisting it emerged from “a purely Iraqi moment” during the country’s war against ISIS.

The statement accused the Saudi official of misreading Iraq’s political and security landscape, arguing that the PMF formed while Iraqis faced the militant threat on the ground, not through external influence.

The PMF also rejected claims that it undermines Iraq’s sovereignty or development, calling such assertions inaccurate and politically motivated. It urged the Saudi minister to adopt a more informed view of Iraq, stressing that the country “cannot be reduced to confused statements.”

Bin Farhan had said Iran backs the PMF and accused the group of destabilizing Iraq and targeting Gulf states, remarks delivered during an international conference in Riyadh focused on regional security following recent attacks on energy infrastructure.