Eid in the crosshairs: Baghdad marks the holiday under regional strain

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The hum of drones overhead has become an unsettling backdrop in Baghdad, where residents are preparing for Eid al-Fitr amid intensifying regional tensions between the United States and Iran.

The holiday arrives under conditions that few can ignore. Iraq, positioned at the center of a widening confrontation, faces growing security concerns that have begun to shape daily life. In the capital, anticipation of Eid is tempered by unease, as families navigate a fragile balance between tradition and caution.

Rituals endure

Inside homes, preparations follow a familiar rhythm. Families carry out the customary deep cleaning that precedes Eid, transforming houses into hubs of activity.

“Eid begins with a clean home, no matter how exhausting it is after Ramadan,” said Basma Karim, a Baghdad resident. “It’s part of the feeling of renewal.”

Households move systematically, clearing, rearranging, and refreshing spaces -rituals that signal both continuity and an effort to impose order in uncertain times.

In kitchens, the process of preparing kilicha -the date-filled pastry synonymous with Eid- remains intact. Families gather to knead dough and prepare fillings, preserving a tradition that carries both cultural and emotional weight.

“The smell of kilicha is how we know Eid has arrived,” said Walaa Khalil. “It’s not just food, it’s memory.”

Economy of appearance

Across the city, barbershops and beauty salons report a seasonal surge, reflecting a persistent social instinct to mark the holiday with outward readiness.

“The last days before Eid are always the busiest,” said Karim al-Zarkani, a barber who has extended working hours to meet demand. “People still want to look their best.”

Hairdresser Marwa Hamid noted steady demand among women, with copper-toned styles gaining popularity, driven by online trends. Even as tensions rise, the routines of presentation remain largely unchanged.

A quieter celebration

Beyond private spaces, the mood shifts. Public outings and large gatherings, once central to Eid, have become more restrained. “Children used to move through neighborhoods collecting eidiyah (monetary gift),” said Mohsen al-Safi. “Those scenes are fading.”

Families now weigh security risks more carefully, limiting visits and avoiding crowded venues. Parks, restaurants, and shopping centers are expected to see reduced footfall as caution overrides festivity.

The change reflects a broader recalibration of public life, shaped by the proximity of conflict and the unpredictability of escalation.

Between habit and uncertainty

Baghdad enters Eid with its rituals largely intact, but its atmosphere altered. The city holds on to tradition, clean homes, shared meals, crowded salons, while adapting to a reality defined by tension just beyond its borders.

For many, the holiday is no longer only a moment of celebration, but an exercise in resilience, an attempt to preserve normalcy as uncertainty tightens its grip.