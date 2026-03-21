Thousands gather in Iraq’s Karbala for Eid al-Fitr prayers

Shafaq News- Karbala

Thousands of Shiite Muslims gathered in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Saturday morning to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in the open space between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines.

Footage captured by Shafaq News showed large crowds filling the site, where worshippers prayed, exchanged greetings, and offered supplications in a solemn religious atmosphere.

The office of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, announced that Friday marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan, making March 21 the first day of Shawwal and the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Karbala, where memory breathes and future beckons