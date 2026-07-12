Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have detained at least 47 people in the first 24 hours of the Dawn Crackdown, an anti-corruption campaign that began June 28, according to the preliminary figures published by the government, which has not identified those held. Sources within the Commission of Integrity, Iraq's federal anti-corruption body, put the number detained at 67 and said it would surpass 200 within weeks.

The government has released no cumulative count since its initial total, and arrests have continued through the reporting period. The figures below cover enforcement from June 28 through July 11 and are drawn from reporting compiled by Shafaq News. They are not a final tally.

The only detainee named by the government is Adnan Al-Jumaili, a former undersecretary at the Oil Ministry, arrested in May, whose testimony investigators say opened the path to dozens of the current arrests.

Nineteen detainees have been identified as high-ranking officials: 14 current or former members of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, the country's national parliament; two officials from the Oil Ministry or state-linked oil companies; one former government adviser; and two individuals holding no government position.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep

Arrests By State Institution

Across the enforcement period, 32 arrests could be classified by the state institution in which the detainee served. The legislature, covering current and former members of the Council of Representatives and parliamentary offices, accounted for 14 of them, or 43.8 percent of classifiable cases, the single largest concentration in the campaign.

Within the executive branch, electricity distribution recorded the most arrests, with seven: four in Diyala, two in Al-Diwaniyah, and one in Babil. Customs, trade, and border administration follow with five. Oil administration and refining recorded three, as did agriculture and the grain trade.

The remaining detainees could not independently be assigned to an institution.

How The Investigation Originated

The three oil-sector arrests recorded after June 28 followed the May detention of Al-Jumaili in Saladin province. Testimony obtained after that detention directed investigators toward members of parliament and other officials.

Authorities seized between 80 million and 100 million dollars in the corruption case linked to Al-Jumaili, according to a senior source at the Commission of Integrity who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The same source said the subsequent arrests rested on statements Al-Jumaili gave after his detention.

Provincial Reach

The campaign and associated enforcement have been documented in nine provinces or jurisdictions: Baghdad, Babil, Maysan, Erbil, Kirkuk, Basra, Diyala, Al-Diwaniyah, and Saladin.

Baghdad has functioned as the principal operational center. Raids covered the Green Zone, the fortified central district housing government headquarters and foreign missions, along with Sadr City, Al-Shaab, Zayouna, Yarmouk, Al-Mansour, and the Al-Qadisiyah residential complex. Elite security units took part in the Green Zone operations.

Outside the capital, eight wanted people were transferred from Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, through Kirkuk, a disputed oil-rich province claimed by both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Enforcement also covered operations in Babil and Maysan; four electricity-sector arrests in Diyala; three grain-sector arrests in Maysan; two customs-related arrests in Kirkuk; two electricity-sector arrests in Al-Diwaniyah; at least 13 corruption-related arrests in Basra; and Al-Jumaili's May arrest in Saladin.

A precise provincial breakdown is not possible, because most detainees were not publicly identified.

Some suspects left before forces reached them, prompting authorities to begin a wide search operation, according to security and judicial sources. No Iraqi institution has confirmed the escapes on the record.

Seized assets

The recovery and seizure operations yielded more than 11 million dollars and 4 billion Iraqi dinars in cash from Deputy Oil Minister Ali Maarij al-Bahadly alone, according to the Supreme Judicial Council, Iraq's highest judicial authority.

Government sources said the combined total from all detainees will surpass 100 million dollars within weeks. Beyond cash, the same sources placed the seized physical assets at tens of kilograms of gold bullion and jewelry, more than 200 luxury residential and commercial properties, and dozens of Rolex watches and high-end vehicles held both inside and outside Iraq. Weapons and ammunition were also confiscated.

No final aggregate figure for the confiscated assets has been announced, with authorities citing the investigations as ongoing.

Read more: Can Iraq recover billions in stolen assets abroad?

Political Affiliations Of Those Named

The detainees named in Iraqi media span the country's principal sectarian and ethnic communities, including Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish figures. Reporting carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the official state news service, identified individuals from several parties, among them figures associated with the Al-Hikma movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim; and the Reconstruction and Development Coalition of former PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Among Sunni figures named in that reporting is Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the al-Azm Alliance.

No political party has publicly criticized the campaign, and all have expressed support for it.

Arrests are continuing. Commission of Integrity sources said enforcement remains active and that the detainee count is expected to exceed 200 within weeks.