Iraq’s IRI pledge to keep weapons

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Friday it would not give up its weapons, pledging to strengthen its military and security capabilities and raise the operational readiness of its members.

In a statement, the IRI noted, "Our arms, carried by our fighters on the battlefield, have never been open to negotiation. They are a matter of belief and a commitment we will uphold."

IRI includes several prominent factions such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, all of which are designated by the US as terrorist organizations.

Baghdad is moving to place all weapons outside state control under government authority before a September 30 deadline, the date set for the end of the US-led Coalition mission against ISIS. While several armed factions have agreed to integrate into the state security framework, groups including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada have rejected disarmament, insisting their arsenal remain part of the resistance until all foreign forces leave Iraq.

Read more: Iraq's September 30 weapons deadline leaves terms of disarmament unresolved