Arnold sets conditions for Iraqi football after World Cup

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq national team head coach Graham Arnold said Thursday that developing football in the country requires meeting a set of basic conditions, foremost a stronger domestic league and youth academies, following Iraq's first-round exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Arnold said any effort to raise the national team's level must start with building an integrated and sustainable football system from within, as well as strengthening the local league and establishing academies capable of producing players who can turn professional and surpass the current generation that reached the World Cup.

The Australian coach took charge of Iraq in May 2025, replacing Spanish coach Jesus Casas during the World Cup qualifying campaign, and led the team to its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

Iraq exited the 2026 tournament in the first round with three defeats and no points, losing to France, Norway and Senegal. The team ended its campaign with a 5-0 defeat to Senegal.

A source told Shafaq News that despite the group-stage exit, the association intends to keep faith with Arnold to preserve technical stability and build on the qualification while addressing weaknesses exposed during the tournament, particularly in defensive organization and physical and technical gaps against leading teams.

Arnold confirmed that he had delegated responsibility for the contract renewal to his agent, and he was not directly handling the negotiations.