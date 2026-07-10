Spain beat Belgium to book France semi-final

Shafaq News- Los Angeles

Spain reached the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Belgium, as Mikel Merino struck late at Los Angeles Stadium after Charles De Ketelaere had cancelled out Fabian Ruiz’s opener.

Luis de la Fuente’s side will face France in the last four after the two-time champions defeated Morocco 2-0.

Spain controlled the early possession and moved ahead through Ruiz, but Belgium responded through De Ketelaere, whose equalizer ended Spain’s long run without conceding at the tournament.

The contest remained level through most of the second half, with Spain applying sustained pressure while Belgium threatened through Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and De Ketelaere.

With extra time approaching, Merino restored Spain’s lead in the 89th minute, delivering another decisive late contribution four days after his stoppage-time winner against Portugal.

Belgium had entered the match without captain Youri Tielemans, who withdrew during the warm-up with a hamstring problem. Hans Vanaken replaced him, while De Bruyne took the armband.

Belgium pushed forward in the closing minutes, but Spain preserved the advantage to extend their unbeaten run and reach the World Cup semi-finals.