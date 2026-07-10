Kataib Hezbollah urges Iraqi government to comply with 'Resistance'

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi on Friday urged the Iraqi government and political leaders to “heed the Resistance's demands,” warning against aligning with “foreign-backed agendas.”

In a statement, al-Hamidawi said the group "was founded by the martyr of the nation (Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) and by his decision," adding that its members "have remained loyal to this path."

He noted that the “large funeral procession” held this week demonstrated the broad public support for the group's ideology.

"That massive turnout amounted to a decisive popular referendum in which Iraqis renewed their support for the Islamic Resistance and its weapons."

Addressing Iraqi political leaders and government officials, al-Hamidawi said they must “exercise extreme caution against joining arrogant projects or aligning with their malicious agendas." He also warned that if officials "deviate from this course," the Iraqi people would "have their say," adding, "then it will be too late for regret."