Iran's Supreme Leader accuses US of supporting extremist plots

Shafaq News/ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States on Saturday of backing "takfiri plots," including ISIS, to gain control over Middle Eastern countries, asserting that such movements would jeopardize Iran's security if they were to enter the country.

Speaking at an international conference of the "Resistance Front" in Mashhad, Khamenei stated, "The global arrogance's scheme aimed to pressure and undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran, but mujahideen in Iran and neighboring countries managed to break the hegemony of this arrogance."

He pointed out that "this arrogance planned for the Middle East under US authority through supporting takfiri plots like ISIS and others," emphasizing that "the martyrs of the Sacred Defense, through their jihad and resistance, saved the entire nation from this grand arrogant scheme."

"If ISIS and takfiri movements could enter Iran, they would strip it of security just as they did in the countries they entered."

"Our martyrs are our pride, and the Islamic Revolution is grateful to them, their families, and their sacrifices."

Notably, Iran plays a prominent role in supporting various resistance movements across the Middle East, considering them crucial allies in regional dynamics and conflicts. Iranian support is particularly focused on groups opposing what it terms "Western and Israeli hegemony in the region."

Under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and through its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Quds Force, Iran has provided financial, military, and ideological support to organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and various factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Hezbollah, established during the Lebanese Civil War in the 1980s with Iranian backing, has grown into a significant political and military force in Lebanon. It receives substantial support from Iran, allowing it to maintain a strong presence in Lebanese politics and resist Israeli military actions.

In Syria, Iran has supported the Assad regime since the onset of the civil war in 2011, deploying military advisors and providing financial aid. This assistance has been instrumental in helping President Bashar Al-Assad regain control over much of the country and combat ISIS.

In Iraq, Iran's influence extends through various Shia factions, some of which have played crucial roles in the fight against ISIS and in asserting Shia political influence since Saddam Hussein's fall.

In Yemen, Iran has supported the Houthis (Ansarallah), who have been engaged in conflict with the government backed by Saudi Arabia and its allies. Iranian support for the Houthis includes supplying weapons and providing training.

Iran's support for these resistance movements is not solely about regional influence but also reflects its ideological commitment to challenging perceived Western and Israeli dominance in the Middle East.