Iran reveals new details about the Shiraz attack

Shafaq News/ The Iranian authorities revealed new details about the attacker at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, southern Iran.

The local authorities in Shiraz province said that the terrorist is a Bahraini, aged 30.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on a Shia Muslim shrine in southern Iran that killed more than a dozen people.

An ISIS fighter opened fire on worshippers at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz, "killing at least 20 Shias and wounded dozens of others", the radical extremist group said in a statement via Telegram channels followed by AFP.

According to IRNA, the terrorist attack killed 15 citizens and wounded 27 others. Some of them are in critical health condition.

Esmaeil Mohebbipour, the deputy governor of Fars Province, said that at least two children are among the victims.

The governor-general of the Province pointed out that "security has returned to the Shah Cheragh holy shrine."

Mohammad Hadi Imanieh said that the attacker had intended to target people holding congregational prayer at the basement of the holy shrine.

He added that the assailant failed to enter the basement because its door was closed, and he began shooting at people at the shrine's entrance. IRNA explained.

Imanieh said the attacker also got injuries and is now in police custody.

Iranian media outlets reported that the authorities closed many shrines in the capital, Tehran, to "protect people."