Iraq security brief: Arrests and fatal crashes

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 19.

Motorcycle Theft Gang Arrested (Baghdad)

Police in eastern Baghdad arrested a gang known locally as “Awki,” accused of stealing motorcycles. The suspects were detained by Baghdad Al-Jadeeda anti-crime units following surveillance and intelligence-based tracking.

Foreign “Sorcerer” Detained (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a foreign national in Al-Bayaa district for residency violations and alleged fraud through so-called sorcery practices. Police said the suspect possessed items used to deceive victims.

Three Injured in Motorcycle Crash (Saladin)

Three people were injured, one critically, in a collision involving three motorcycles in Tuz Khurmatu. Medical sources said the victims were transferred to hospital, with one admitted to intensive care.

Fatal Crash in Tarmiyah (Baghdad)

One person was killed and another injured after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Al-Mashahda area, north of Baghdad. The driver was detained pending investigation.

Woman Suffers Severe Burns in Suicide Attempt (Baghdad)

A woman born in 2004 sustained 85% body burns after attempting self-immolation using fuel in Sadr City. A security source said she suffers from psychological issues. She was admitted for emergency treatment.

Two Dead, Three Injured in Collision (Basra)

A driver was killed and three others injured in a crash on the Rumaila oil road after a Hyundai Starex collided with a pickup truck.