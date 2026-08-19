Gaza strikes target Hamas commanders

Gaza strikes target Hamas commanders
2026-08-19T19:08:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli army targeted Hamas commanders in Nuseirat and Al-Tuffah in Gaza on Wednesday, a day after killing four commanders from the group’s elite force in Al-Shati, the military said.

The army targeted a platoon commander in Hamas’s military wing in Nuseirat, central Gaza. A separate strike killed Mohammed Fathi Hussein Nasser, Mohammed Al-Attar, Samed Samir Harb Abu Jabal, and Mohammed Hamdi Ahmed Al-Masri. The four included a company commander and three platoon commanders from Hamas’s Beit Lahia Battalion.

Earlier today, Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 16 Palestinians.

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