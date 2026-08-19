Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli army targeted Hamas commanders in Nuseirat and Al-Tuffah in Gaza on Wednesday, a day after killing four commanders from the group’s elite force in Al-Shati, the military said.

The army targeted a platoon commander in Hamas’s military wing in Nuseirat, central Gaza. A separate strike killed Mohammed Fathi Hussein Nasser, Mohammed Al-Attar, Samed Samir Harb Abu Jabal, and Mohammed Hamdi Ahmed Al-Masri. The four included a company commander and three platoon commanders from Hamas’s Beit Lahia Battalion.

🔴ELIMINATED: 4 Nukhba commanders from the Beit Lahia battalion in Hamas’ military wing, in the Al-Shati area in Gaza.The terrorists were all involved in advancing terror attacks against IDF troops. Additionally, one of them infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre. pic.twitter.com/0vQXAdiTWF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 19, 2026

Earlier today, Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 16 Palestinians.