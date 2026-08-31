Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel said it killed a Hamas commander responsible for supplying weapons to fighters in Gaza City, in the latest of a series of targeted strikes carried out during a fragile ceasefire in the enclave.

The Israeli military identified the man as Omar Mohammed Roshdy Saraj, a commander in Hamas's supply and maintenance company in Gaza City who managed the flow of arms to the group's fighters in the area. A second Hamas military-wing operative was killed in the same strike.

🔴ELIMINATED: Omar Mohammed Roshdy Saraj, a Hamas commander in the Gaza City supply & maintenance company.As part of his role, he managed the supply of weapons to Hamas terrorists in the Gaza City area. In the same strike, an operative in the military wing of Hamas was also… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 31, 2026

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli claim.

Since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued to strike the strip, killing civilians as well as Hamas commanders it accuses of planning attacks or rearming, arguing they remain legitimate targets despite the ceasefire, while mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye have pressed to hold the agreement together.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 1,320 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, while Israel points to attacks on its troops and clashes along the "Yellow Line" that divides Israeli-controlled areas from the rest of the Strip. Implementation of the wider US plan, which links Hamas disarmament to a phased Israeli withdrawal, remains stalled, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refusing to pull back until Hamas gives up its weapons and Hamas conditioning disarmament on an Israeli withdrawal.

Read more: Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City