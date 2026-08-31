Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s political forces aim to finalize negotiations over the remaining cabinet posts this week and send the nominees to parliament next week for a confidence vote, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced on Monday.

Al-Zaidi outlined the timetable during the Shiite Coordination Framework’s 292nd regular meeting at the office of Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri, according to a Framework statement.

The Framework also examined Iraq’s financial and economic situation amid the regional war and disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, along with priority legislation, particularly the federal budget and bills concerning the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Parliament approved Al-Zaidi’s government program on May 14 and granted confidence to 14 of 23 ministers, leaving nine portfolios unresolved amid disputes over their allocation and nominees. Political blocs have since submitted candidates, but disagreements persist over the Interior and Defense ministries, lawmaker Mohammed Abu Al-Eis told Shafaq News on Sunday.