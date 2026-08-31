Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday rejected any buffer zone or security belt in southern Lebanon and renewed his opposition to negotiations with Israel under fire, while questioning what seven rounds of talks had achieved.

In a televised speech, Berri, who also leads the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement, stated that the conflict required a national approach beyond sectarian considerations, arguing that Israel’s objective was not Hezbollah, Amal, or the Shiite community alone, but Lebanon’s internal security.

The seventh round of US-brokered Lebanon-Israel talks concluded in Rome on August 6 after three days of negotiations. Lebanese media reported no tangible progress on key issues, including pilot zones, though discussions continued over border arrangements, verification mechanisms, detainees, and future security arrangements.

The talks are being conducted under a US-brokered framework agreed on June 26 that provides for Lebanese Army deployment, Hezbollah’s disarmament, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. Israel is permitted to retain forces in a security zone until it determines that the threat from Hezbollah has been removed.

Read more: Lebanon's main parties reject US-brokered framework