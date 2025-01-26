Lebanon condemns Israeli violations as ceasefire deadline passes

Shafaq News/ Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for restraint, on Sunday, as tensions escalated in southern Lebanon following Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to sovereignty, emphasizing that the country’s territorial integrity is “non-negotiable.” He pledged to address the situation at the highest levels to protect citizens and ensure their rights.

"This is a day of victory for Lebanon and the Lebanese people—a victory for justice, sovereignty, and national unity. I urge you to exercise restraint and place your trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces, which are committed to protecting our sovereignty, and security, and ensuring your safe return to your homes and towns." Aoun said.

In turn, Parliament Speaker Berri denounced Israel’s actions, accusing it of undermining the ceasefire terms. “The Israeli army’s targeting of unarmed civilians shows blatant disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty and the agreement,” he said.

Berri also praised the resilience of southern communities, calling them “guardians of Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that three Lebanese civilians were killed and 44 others injured as Israeli forces targeted residents attempting to return to their villages.

Reports indicate that Israeli troops used live fire and shells against civilians crossing barbed wire fences or driving back to their homes. Additionally, Israeli forces erected dirt barriers and detained two individuals to prevent further returns.

The Lebanese army said that its units are facilitating the "entry of citizens into the towns of Ayta al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Deir Siryan, Aadshit al-Qusair, Taybeh, and Qantara - Marjayoun, in addition to other border areas, amid continued Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty."

The army also stated that the Israeli forces are attacking Lebanese citizens, causing fatalities and injuries, and refusing to comply with the ceasefire agreement or withdraw from the Lebanese territories it occupied in the latest escalation.

The army command reiterated its call for Lebanese citizens "to exercise restraint and follow the directives of military units to ensure their safety."

Notably, these developments coincide with the expiration of the 60-day deadline for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the November 27, 2024, ceasefire agreement. The agreement, aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, remains partially implemented due to Israel’s delay in withdrawing from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon has intensified diplomatic efforts to demand compliance with UN Resolution 1701, which mandates Israel’s withdrawal and re-affirms Lebanon’s sovereignty.