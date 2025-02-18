Lebanese leaders discuss tensions with Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, held an emergency meeting with Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the presidential palace to discuss developments along the southern border amid ongoing Israeli violations.

According to a statement, the leaders reaffirmed Lebanon’s “unified national stance” and stressed “the need for Israel's full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in accordance with international legitimacy and United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, which Israel continues to violate.”

The statement also stressed “the Lebanese Army’s readiness to assume full security responsibilities along the internationally recognized borders, ensuring national sovereignty and the protection of southern residents.”

This is a breaking story...