Hezbollah demands international accountability against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah called on the international community to pressure Israel into withdrawing from Lebanese territories.

In a statement, the group described the sight of returnees to their villages as a symbol of "steadfastness, resilience, and victory."

Hezbollah also called on the Lebanese people to “stand united with their families in the south to achieve the values of national solidarity, liberation, and victory.”

The group further urged the international community, particularly the countries sponsoring the agreement to “take responsibility for Israel's violations and crimes and ensure its full withdrawal.”

Earlier today, Lebanese media reported that Israeli forces fired machine guns and shells near civilians heading toward villages in southern Lebanon, following the expiration of the 60-day deadline for returning to evacuated areas under the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

The Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to sovereignty, emphasizing that the country’s territorial integrity is “non-negotiable”, pledging to address the situation at the highest levels to protect citizens and ensure their rights.

For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that today's Israeli attack on civilians resulted in 22 deaths, including six women and nine children, and left 124 others injured.