Trump mediates Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, reports say

Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly stepping in to mediate a potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth revealed on Sunday.

"There are reports of Trump mediating a ceasefire in Lebanon," the newspaper affirmed. "Israel, Lebanon, and the United States exchanged a draft agreement today."

"Israel's Security Cabinet is set to convene tonight to discuss the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon," it added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi approved expanding the ground military operation in southern Lebanon.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza inOctober 2023, the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire, as Hezbollah opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip. Since September 23, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting lots of airstrikes daily on different areas across Lebanon, claiming to target “Hezbollah strongholds,” before launching a ground operation in the south on September 30.

The ongoing bombardment has killed over 3,189 people, including women and children, and injured 14,078 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry revealed.

In turn, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, primarily targeting military installations, inflicting material and human losses. Additionally, the Lebanese party periodically reports repelling Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Lebanon and engaging in border clashes with Israeli soldiers.