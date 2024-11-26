Key terms of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement unveiled

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Security Cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday evening. The agreement is expected to take effect on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the newly approved ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanese territory have committed to refraining from any offensive actions against Israel. Israel will cease military offensives targeting Lebanon, whether on land, in the air, or at sea.

Both nations have acknowledged the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasizing its role in maintaining peace and stability. The agreement preserves the inherent right of both Israel and Lebanon to self-defense, ensuring their security interests are respected.

According to the agreement, the Lebanese army and official security forces will be the sole entities authorized to bear arms and deploy forces in southern Lebanon. Additionally, the Lebanese government will oversee the sale, supply, and production of weapons and related materials within its territory. Unauthorized facilities involved in weapons production will be dismantled, along with any unapproved military infrastructure. Non-compliant weaponry will also be confiscated.

To ensure compliance, a joint committee—approved by both Israel and Lebanon—will oversee the implementation of these commitments. Both nations will report any violations to the committee and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

As part of the agreement, Lebanon will deploy its official security and military forces along all borders, and crossings, and in the defined southern zone. In turn, Israel will execute a gradual withdrawal from south of the Blue Line, with the process to be completed within 60 days.

The United States will play a facilitating role in indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to establish internationally recognized land borders.