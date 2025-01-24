US calls for urgent extension of Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United States emphasized the urgent need for an extension of the ceasefire in Lebanon expressing approval of the Israeli military's withdrawal from central regions of the country.

According to US media outlets, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes urged for “a brief, temporary extension of the ceasefire,” stressing that it is “critically necessary.”

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Friday that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline set in the ceasefire agreement.

A statement from Netanyahu's office said, “Due to the incomplete execution of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the gradual withdrawal process will extend beyond the 60-day timeframe.”

The statement added that Israel's withdrawal would continue in “full coordination with the US administration.”

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on November 27, 2024, was designed to halt the intense fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

It called for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, affirming both Israel and Lebanon's right to self-defense while stipulating that Lebanese forces would be the exclusive military presence south of the Litani River.

The deal outlined a plan for Israel's phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days, alongside resolving border issues along the Blue Line in accordance with UN Resolution 1701.

Since the ceasefire's initiation, however, violations have been reported. Israel has continued air and ground attacks across Lebanon under various justifications, and has occupied Lebanese border villages it did not capture during the conflict.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry condemned these violations, describing them as a “serious threat” to regional stability and international efforts to stabilize the situation.

On December 22, Lebanon lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, documenting 816 Israeli breaches of Lebanese sovereignty, including airstrikes and ground incursions.