Two outstanding candidates, is Lebanon nearing the end of the presidential vacuum?

Shafaq News / Amid political tension and anticipation, the Lebanese Parliament is preparing to hold a significant session tomorrow, Thursday, to elect a new president.

Two names are currently emerging as leading candidates for the presidency, and electing either of them could put an end to months of presidential vacuum that have weighed heavily on the country's political landscape, amid local and international pressures and deep divisions among parliamentary blocs.

On November 30, 2022, former Lebanese President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace after his six-year term ended, with no possibility of extension or renewal.

Since that day, the parliament has failed to elect a new president due to disagreements among political forces that have obstructed reaching a quorum, failure to secure two-thirds of the votes in the first round, or a majority of more than half the members of parliament in subsequent sessions.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun and former Finance Minister Jihad Azour are the frontrunners in the presidential election session. Several parliamentary blocs have already expressed support for Aoun's candidacy, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has stressed that electing Aoun would require a constitutional amendment, as he is a current public official and cannot run for the presidency until two years after his resignation from his current post.

Azour’s chances of winning are growing, as he enjoys international backing and his name is being widely circulated. However, nothing is certain yet.

Lebanese parliamentary sources indicated that the most likely outcome remains the failure to elect a president in the upcoming session.

The scenarios currently being discussed are primarily based on "distributing the votes in a way that prevents any candidate from securing a win." In such a case, a national dialogue on electing a president could be initiated, as Berri has previously called for.

Before the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah, the name of “Marada” party leader Suleiman Frangieh was among the prominent contenders, enjoying support from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and other blocs. However, his chances waned after the signing of the ceasefire agreement and Hezbollah’s openness to various presidential candidates, excluding Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

Parliamentary sources suggest that the dialogue could lead to a consensus on Joseph Aoun, a choice that would not constitute a victory or defeat for any political faction.

It is expected that members of opposition political blocs will announce their presidential candidate this evening, Wednesday, after their meeting at the headquarters of Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea in Maarab, Keserwan, Mount Lebanon.