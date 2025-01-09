From barracks to presidency: will Lebanon’s new president steer the country away from the war?

Shafaq News / With a parliamentary vote, and with clearly foreign influence, the Lebanese parliament elected General Joseph Aoun as the 14th President of the Lebanese Republic, carrying him from military command to the presidential palace in Baabda.

General Joseph Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, was elected in the second round of voting by the parliament, securing 99 votes out of 128.

This is not the first time a military leader has assumed the presidency in Lebanon, nor is it unprecedented for a Maronite Christian to hold the country's highest office. As such, the election session, attended by a large number of foreign and Arab ambassadors and diplomats, underscores the significance that these countries place on ending the two-year presidential vacuum.

It seems the new Lebanese president will consider the concerns and interests of the countries that have worked for months to settle a solution to Lebanon's persistent political crisis. This crisis, which left the presidency vacant after former President Michel Aoun's term ended, has significantly impacted Lebanon's governance.

For the Lebanese, it is not unusual for a military commander to ascend to the presidency. Before Joseph Aoun, four army commanders have served as president: Fouad Chehab, Emile Lahoud, Michel Sleiman, and Michel Aoun. The new president, who is fluent in both English and French, joined the military in the early 1980s, advancing through the ranks over the years. Today, he faces an extraordinary test, a sentiment shared by many both within Lebanon and abroad.

His first public appearance as president, delivering his inaugural speech while dressed in civilian attire rather than his military uniform, represents this initial challenge.

Born in the town of Sin el-Fil in the Metn district, General Joseph Aoun hails from the southern village of Al-Aishiya. He holds degrees in political science and military sciences, in addition to numerous military honors, including the War Medal three times, the Wounded Medal twice, the National Unity Medal, the South Dawn Medal, the Lebanese Merit Medal in various grades, and the National Cedar Order of the Knight’s rank, as well as the Anti-Terrorism Medal.

In his first presidential address, General Aoun described his presidency as a "new chapter in Lebanon’s history," outlining the policies he plans to pursue. His speech conveyed messages both to the domestic audience and the international community, aiming to reassure all parties and set the direction for the priorities of the presidency.

General Aoun acknowledged that the authority to implement many of these policies lies primarily with the government, reflecting the political balances within Lebanon's parliament.

One of the key messages from Aoun was a firm affirmation of the state's right to monopolize the use of force. He emphasized the army’s responsibility in securing Lebanon’s borders, particularly the southern and eastern borders, and the importance of completing the border demarcation process, referring specifically to the borders with Syria and Israel.

He also called for discussions on a comprehensive defense policy that would enable the state to remove Israeli occupation and counter Israeli aggression, while reinforcing Lebanon’s relations with Arab countries.

Additionally, he reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the right of Palestinian refugees to return and stated that "we have a historic opportunity to build serious dialogue with the Syrian state to address pending issues between our two countries, especially in terms of respecting sovereignty and stability."

In his domestic messages, which appeared to signal a willingness to engage with Hezbollah and the Shiite community, Aoun pledged to "rebuild what was destroyed by the Israeli enemy in the south, the southern suburbs, the Bekaa, and across Lebanon."

He also emphasized that Lebanon’s martyrs are "the spirit of our determination," and that the country’s prisoners are "a trust upon us." He encapsulated this sentiment with a poignant statement: "If one of us is broken, we are all broken," addressing the political narrative that some have suggested that the Shiite community no longer holds decisive power in Lebanon's political and security decisions.

President Joseph Aoun also highlighted the need to protect depositors' funds, acknowledging the country's governance crisis and the need for changes in political and economic practices. He stressed that no criminal or corrupt individual should be immune from justice, and that Lebanon would combat mafias, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

He also committed to upholding a free economy, while also working to strengthen social safety nets and ensure respect for media freedom and expression within constitutional boundaries.

Constitutionally, President Aoun is expected to call for parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister to succeed Najib Mikati, paving the way for the new presidential term to begin.

General Aoun now faces the challenge of governing as a political leader rather than a military commander in a country marked by deep political complexities, sectarian divisions, and power struggles between political factions.

This challenge will test his ability to navigate Lebanon’s delicate political landscape, shaped by 34 years of post-civil war sectarianism and ongoing tensions.