Saudi FM to make first visit to Lebanon in 15 years

Shafaq News/ Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Lebanon, on Thursday, to congratulate the new President, Joseph Aoun, and deliver an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit Saudi Arabia.

“Bin Farhan will hold a series of meetings with Lebanese officials to overcome obstacles to forming the government and ensure a strong and effective start to the new presidential term, in coordination with Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari,” according to Al-Hurra

The Saudi FM is scheduled to meet with his Lebanese counterpart, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Notably, bin Farhan's visit marks the first visit by a top Saudi diplomat to Beirut in 15 years.

