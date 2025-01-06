Lebanese media: The Saudi advisor is biased, held very bad talks in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ As the session to elect a new president for Lebanon approaches, Lebanese newspapers have been covering the latest developments in the matter, focusing on the outcome of the visit by Saudi Foreign Ministry’s Lebanese affairs advisor, Yazid bin Farhan.

On Monday, Al-Akhbar newspaper described the discussions led by bin Farhan as being “extremely disappointing.”

The paper quoted informed sources criticizing Saudi Arabia’s handling of the presidential election issue, noting that while the Kingdom had expressed its commitment, since the end of Michel Aoun’s term two years ago, to avoid interference in the presidential file and emphasized that it cares more about qualifications than names, bin Farhan stepped away from neutrality.

He openly discussed Major General Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese Army Commander, as a primary candidate for the presidency, based on the specifications agreed upon by the Quintet Committee (the United States, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar) concerned with Lebanon.

The sources also pointed out that the Saudi envoy’s visit aimed to establish two things: first, that the Quintet Committee has only Aoun as a candidate, and it is up to the internal forces to find the proper mechanism for his election; second, that no alternative plan exists, with the Saudi envoy stressing that everyone he met should be aware that the acting director-general of General Security, Major General Elias Baissari, is not welcome by the Committee, with Doha proposing him as a substitute if Aoun’s election fails to pass.

The Saudi official told those he met, "For us, we are not playing games. Baissari is rejected, and the Americans will tell you this."

The sources concluded that “the Saudi visit aimed to pave the way for the Americans to settle the matter.”

According to the newspaper sources, the Saudis believe Washington can convince Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea to elect the Army Commander.

Lebanon is now awaiting US envoy Amos Hochstein, who visited Riyadh late last night, met with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, in the presence of Yazid bin Farhan, and announced after the meeting that discussions centered on regional developments, particularly those in Lebanon.

The sources also noted that "Speaker Nabih Berri did not hide his displeasure" and informed those he met that this proposal contradicts what was agreed upon with the Quintet Committee, in which Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari participates.

Berri clarified, "We asked the Quintet, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador, to support the candidate that the Lebanese agree upon, not for foreign powers to choose a president that the Lebanese must accept."

He pointed out the difficulty in securing enough parliamentary votes for a constitutional amendment necessary for Aoun’s election, as well as the lack of Christian consensus on him.

Berri also highlighted Aoun’s "strained relations with internal parties and the difficulty of reaching an agreement with him."

Sources indicate that during Aoun’s tenure as Army Commander, his relations with defense ministers were tense.

"The president we elect must be someone who can cooperate with the next prime minister, which may not be guaranteed with Aoun," Berri emphasized.

The Lebanese president must be from the Maronite Christian sect, and their term lasts for six years, with no possibility of renewal. To elect the president in the first round, 86 votes out of the 128 members of the Lebanese Parliament are required, while only 65 votes are needed from the second round onwards.